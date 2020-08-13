Belgian doctors support infanticide for babies with serious disabilities

A Belgian study has shown overwhelming support among doctors surveyed for infanticide when a newborn baby has a serious disability.

Medical personnel involved in abortion decision‐making at eight Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Flanders were surveyed for the research.

Almost nine out of ten respondents (89.1%) agree that “in the event of a serious (non‐lethal) neonatal condition, administering drugs with the explicit intention to end neonatal life is acceptable”.

Additionally, the research showed that “Behavioural intentions indicate that even in situations with an unclear diagnosis and unpredictable prognosis, 85.6% of professionals would still consider late TOP [termination of pregnancy]”.

Catherine Robinson of Right to Life UK called the findings “profoundly disturbing”.

“Less than ten years ago, there was a strong condemnation of the idea of ending a baby’s life after it had been born, regardless of whether or not it had a disability, when this idea was floated by academics in the British Medical Journal.

Tragically, she added, “it now appears to have gone from an outlandish academic thought experiment to be seen as something that is morally acceptable”.

“It is profoundly disturbing that these healthcare professionals, who should be upholding the right to life and giving every baby the best possible chance at life, are hugely in favour of ‘after-birth abortions’ and infanticide of babies with a disability.”